Peter Crouch claims Liverpool wanted winger before Tottenham Hotspur move

Burnley's Peter Crouch battles with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny
Liverpool and Nottingham Forest wanted Gareth Bale, says Peter Crouch.

Stoke City's Peter Crouch applauds the Fans

Peter Crouch has claimed in The Daily Mail that Liverpool and Nottingham Forest wanted to sign Gareth Bale when he was emerging onto the scene.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur striker has claimed that he heard that Liverpool wanted to sign Bale from Southampton in the summer of 2007 before he moved to Spurs.

Crouch has added that Nottingham Forest wanted to land the Wales international winger during his initial years at Spurs.

 

Crouch wrote in The Daily Mail: "When I was at Southampton there was a buzz about two kids at the Academy — Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale. We heard all sorts of positive reports and I knew there was interest from Liverpool about signing Gareth in the summer of 2007.

"Our paths did not cross for another couple of years, until we were together at Tottenham. The young lad I saw initially had some confidence issues and had not enjoyed playing at left back. The talk was that he was going to go to Nottingham Forest for £2million.

"Then, though, he started to find his feet. He got faster, stronger. His confidence began to grow and gradually all those special things we had been told about when he was a kid started to come true."

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates with teammates during celebrations at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium following their victory last night in Kiev in the UEFA Champions League final, on...

Summer move to Liverpool?

Bale has been at Madrid since 2013, but the Wales international winger has had injury issues and has not been at his best.

The winger has struggled for regular playing time in recent years when he has been fit and available to play.

Could a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window work? Perhaps. After all, the Reds do need to strengthen their squad, and player of Bale’s experience and calibre will be massive.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the championship this season for the first time in the Premier League era.

Gareth Bale of Wales in action during the Wales Training Session at The Vale Resort on October 9, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

