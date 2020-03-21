Quick links

Our view: Spanish star rejects new contract; golden opportunity for Arsenal

Danny Owen
Premier League Arsenal need new signings - could Valencia's La Liga star Ferran Torres be on his way to the Emirates?

If you created an XI out of the players who walked away from Valencia over the last few years, you’d have a potentially Champions League-winning team on your hands.

And sooner rather than later, there could be a place on the right-hand side of this hypothetical midfield for Ferran Torres with the jet-heeled winger expected to follow in the footsteps of Juan Mata, David Silva, David Villa, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer this summer.

 

According to Goal, the Spaniard has rejected a new contract that would have seen him become one of Valencia’s top earners at the age of just 20. With one year left on his current deal, Los Che may now be forced to sell Torres for a fraction of his £90 million release clause.

Dortmund, Juventus and Barcelona are sniffing around. And you’d imagine that Arsenal would have caught his scent too.

Torres has been on The Gunners’ radar since last year, according to The Mail. And, in the last 12 months, he has blossomed in the famous white shirt, exploding onto the scene with a series of exhilarating performances.

An old-school right winger with chalk on his boots, Torres has six goals and seven assists to his name this season.

Explosive pace allied with improving decision making makes the Spain U21 international a fearsome prospect and if Arsenal don’t make a move now, they may never have a better chance to sign a winger who plays like a young Jesus Navas combined with a certain electric blue hedgehog.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

