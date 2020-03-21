Neymar could spare Arsenal a huge headache

Arsenal's go-to-guy has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

If we get a transfer window this summer then Arsenal have reason to be concerned.

The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown off the entire sporting schedule in much of Europe and whether players move clubs this summer remains to be seen.

If there is a window, though, Arsenal have a small matter of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to think about.

The 30-year-old marksman is contracted to the Gunners until 2021 and before this pandemic there was talk of the North Londoners cashing in rather than losing him for free a year later.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Aubameyang is on Barcelona's radar, but a recent development might scupper that.

The same publication have now claimed that Neymar has agreed to re-join the Camp Nou club this summer in a move which would lessen the need for the Blaugrana to sign Aubameyang.

It's unlikely that they'll be signing both, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann already there.

Logically you would assume that Barca would prefer Neymar over Aubameyang - who turns 31 in a few months - and therefore the Brazilian star could spare Arsenal the huge headache of having to replace him.

Aubameyang is a huge asset for the Premier League side, and one that reached the 50-goal barrier quicker than Thierry Henry for example.

They must keep him at all costs and if Barcelona are out of the picture, that prospect seems a lot more likely.