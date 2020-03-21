Major announcement will help Leeds regarding £1.5m star

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich benefits from the Euro 2020 delay.

UEFA announced a big decision this week that'll benefit one Leeds United player perhaps more than any other.

Europe's governing body revealed that Euro 2020 will be delayed by a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis spreading across the continent.

Leeds and Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich would have been there if not for the postponement, and the decision from UEFA might give him a much-needed break.

That's because the 29-year-old has started a ridiculous 85 Championship games in a row under Marcelo Bielsa.

Between this season and last, Klich, who went on the Whites' pre-season tour of Australia last summer, has managed 7,173 minutes of league football - the equivalent of 79.7 full matches, across an 18-month period.

Depending on how Poland might have fared, Klich could have played the entirety of their campaign and had to endure a rigourous pre-season under Bielsa ahead of what could be Leeds' Premier League return.

And it just wouldn't have been good for his engine, everlasting as it seems right now.

This way, the former Twente star can and will be re-energised if and when the 2019-20 campaign resumes without the physical stress of having represented his country during the Euros.

Being a proud Pole, Klich will have no doubt wanted the competition to go ahead, but the delay undeniably benefits Leeds.