Lescott describes reported Liverpool target as ‘top quality’, snubs Tottenham Hotspur player

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish have been playing well this season.

Joleon Lescott has raved about Arsenal striker and reported Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sky Sports.

The former Everton and Manchester City central defender rates Aubameyang highly, and he believes that the Gabon international is "top quality".

According to 90min.com, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the former Borussia Dortmund star in the summer transfer window.

Lescott made the comments about the 30-year-old while picking his and fellow Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal striker John Hartson’s Premier League best XI outside the top six so far this season.

The former England international picked Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish ahead of Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

Lescott said: “Aubameyang goes in any team.”

The Sky Sports pundit added: “Aubameyang is a top-quality striker.”

Lescott said about Grealish and Alli: "There is an argument for Dele Alli, but we could have only one attacking midfielder, and we went with Jack Grealish, who deserves his place.

"I think there is an argument for him to be in the Team of the Year, never mind the kind of the team outside the top six."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 26 Premier League matches for Villa so far this season.

Alli has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Tottenham this campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 league matches for Arsenal this season, according to WhoScored.