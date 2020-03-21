Legend thinks what one Leeds United player has done under Bielsa is simply ‘amazing’

Mateusz Klich is an important player for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Ian Harte has raved about Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich to Football League World.

The former Leeds star believes that the Poland international midfielder is a very good player and has outlined his attributes, and has praised him for makig 85 consecutive starts under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Harte told Football League World about Klich: "He’s a very, very good player. He’s good on the ball, he’s mobile and he makes the team move, and to start so many consecutive games is amazing. He stays away from injuries and gets his fair share of goals as well.”

Stats

Klich has been on the books of Leeds since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Dutch club FC Twente.

The 29-year-old made just one start and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds in the first half of the 2017-18 season before he moved to FC Utretcht in the middle of the campaign on loan, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder made 15 starts and one substitute appearance during his loan spell at Utretcht, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Last season, Klich scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 48 Championship appearances in the Championship for Leeds, according to WhoScored.

So far this campaign, the midfielder has scored four goals and provided four assists in 37 league games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.