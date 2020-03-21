Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Legend thinks what one Leeds United player has done under Bielsa is simply ‘amazing’

Subhankar Mondal
Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates with Luke Ayling after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mateusz Klich is an important player for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Mateusz Klich of Poland controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2019 between Italy and Poland at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy on September 7, 2018

Ian Harte has raved about Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich to Football League World.

The former Leeds star believes that the Poland international midfielder is a very good player and has outlined his attributes, and has praised him for makig 85 consecutive starts under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Harte told Football League World about Klich: "He’s a very, very good player. He’s good on the ball, he’s mobile and he makes the team move, and to start so many consecutive games is amazing. He stays away from injuries and gets his fair share of goals as well.”

 

Stats

Klich has been on the books of Leeds since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Dutch club FC Twente.

The 29-year-old made just one start and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds in the first half of the 2017-18 season before he moved to FC Utretcht in the middle of the campaign on loan, according to WhoScored.

Mateusz Klich of Poland looks on during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group G qualifying match between Poland and Israel on June 10, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.

The midfielder made 15 starts and one substitute appearance during his loan spell at Utretcht, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Last season, Klich scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 48 Championship appearances in the Championship for Leeds, according to WhoScored.

So far this campaign, the midfielder has scored four goals and provided four assists in 37 league games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich and Gaetano Berardi are held by Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings after Klich scored a controversial goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch