John Terry gives his honest verdict on reported £120m Liverpool target, suggests new club

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Jadon Sancho.

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has told Frank Khalid that reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho would be a great addition at Chelsea.

The Chelsea legend rates the former Manchester City prospect highly, and believes that the Blues would be a better team with the 19-year-old winger in it.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

France Football has reported of interest in the 19-year-old winger from Chelsea as well.

According to The Mirror, Dortmund hope to get as much as £120 million as transfer fee for Sancho.

Terry told Frank Khalid, as transcribed by The Mirror: "I think the young lads have shown their potential. We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy and Mason coming into the squad and they've shown that they're capable of playing.

"I think Sancho is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he'd be a great addition to Chelsea's squad.

"It would make us better as well, but the ones that have come through, the Billy Gilmours, Tammy, Mason, Reece [James], it's endless isnt it? There have been so many positives this season."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sancho has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

The England international has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the German club this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the league, and scored one goal and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.