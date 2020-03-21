Quick links

‘It would be Liverpool’: Player delighted with his decision

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Hardy of Liverpool and Javier Murua of Athletic Bilbao in action during the PL International Cup game at The Kirkby Academy on January 8, 2020 in...
Joe Hardy joined Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Joe Hardy has told Liverpool’s official website that he was delighted to have made the move to the Reds in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old forward moved to Liverpool in January 2020 after joining from Brentford B, as reported by talkSPORT.

The former Manchester City academy player has reflected on his decision to move to Anfield earlier this year.

 

Hardy told Liverpool’s official website: “It was amazing and if there is one team you would want to sign for at this minute it would be Liverpool.

“The fact it is also back home is perfect and ideal for me. All of my friends are all Liverpool fans as well. I'm loving it and I've settled in easily.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Hardy of Liverpool scores the third goal during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on January 13, 2020 in Kirkby, England.

One for the future

Hardy has only just arrived at Liverpool, and the 21-year-old forward will take a while to establish himself in manager Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

The Englishman can only develop and progress as a footballer in the coming years, and he could be a star for the Merseyside outfit in the future.

Premier League title triumph

With football in England suspended until April 30, Liverpool are still waiting to lift the Premier League title.

It will probably take the Reds just two more matches to secure the title for the first time in the Premier League era.

General view inside the stadium showing a detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2018 in...

