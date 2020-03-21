'I'm on my knees': Liverpool fans beg Klopp to sign 17-year-old 'beast'

Liverpool have been linked with one of Europe's brightest young gems.

Liverpool have been linked with a certain Eduardo Camavinga this week.

According to a report from Spanish publication Sport, the Reds are interested in signing the 17-year-old Rennes sensation.

Camavinga is one of Europe's hottest teenage talents, by virtue of the fact that the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also reportedly keen [Sport].

But it appears as if Liverpool are also in the race and here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to potentially signing the teenage gem.

Jurgen Klopp already has some stellar teenage talents, like Harvey Elliot and Sepp van den Berg, and Camavinga would only add to the bulk of young gems.

It's possible that Director of Football Michael Edwards and Klopp are building for the future because, let's face it, the current generation of Anfield stars will divide eventually.

For now, the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk make up one of the strongest Liverpool teams ever, but there's no guarantee they'll still be on Merseyside a few years from now and therefore building the next squad now is essential.