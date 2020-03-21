If rumours are true, £20m Liverpool player’s Anfield career is all-but done – Our View

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-backs this past week.

According to transfer gossip this week, Dejan Lovren’s future at Liverpool is all-but done with the Reds seemingly seeking a new centre-back replacement.

Liverpool have been linked with up to three new defenders this past week.

According to Passione Inter, Jurgen Kopp is interested in bringing either Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez or RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano to Anfield.

Klopp is said to be a big fan of Upamecano with the 21-year-old penned in his notebook.

The Leipzig defender is rated at over £50 million (Tribuna).

The latest defender to be linked to Liverpool, however, is Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni (Passione Inter).

The 20-year-old has started 12 games in the Serie A this season and his recent stellar performances have prompted manager Antonio Conte to use him ahead of Diego Godin. (Calcio Mercato).

La Lazio Siamo Noi, meanwhile, claim Lovren is wanted by Lazio and Arsenal.

All the speculation doesn’t bode well for Lovren. The defender has been a questionable fit ever since his £20 million move to the Reds back in 2014.

The 30-year-old has made 14 senior starts for the Reds this season. His latest display, however, came in the 3-0 defeat at Watford.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez already ahead of Lovren in the pecking order, adding another would push him out completely.

Liverpool would be better off trying to get a fee for him this summer rather than let hm go for free when his contract expires in 2021.

The evidence is mounting up to a potential summer exit, and it wouldn’t come as a great surprise.