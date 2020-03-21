Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

If rumours are true, £20m Liverpool player’s Anfield career is all-but done – Our View

Tom Thorogood
Dejan Lovren of Liverpool walks off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-backs this past week.

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (L) vies with Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarter-final football match between...

According to transfer gossip this week, Dejan Lovren’s future at Liverpool is all-but done with the Reds seemingly seeking a new centre-back replacement.

Liverpool have been linked with up to three new defenders this past week.

According to Passione Inter, Jurgen Kopp is interested in bringing either Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez or RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano to Anfield.

Klopp is said to be a big fan of Upamecano with the 21-year-old penned in his notebook.

The Leipzig defender is rated at over £50 million (Tribuna).

The latest defender to be linked to Liverpool, however, is Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni (Passione Inter).

The 20-year-old has started 12 games in the Serie A this season and his recent stellar performances have prompted manager Antonio Conte to use him ahead of Diego Godin. (Calcio Mercato).

La Lazio Siamo Noi, meanwhile, claim Lovren is wanted by Lazio and Arsenal.

 

All the speculation doesn’t bode well for Lovren. The defender has been a questionable fit ever since his £20 million move to the Reds back in 2014.

The 30-year-old has made 14 senior starts for the Reds this season. His latest display, however, came in the 3-0 defeat at Watford.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez already ahead of Lovren in the pecking order, adding another would push him out completely.

Liverpool would be better off trying to get a fee for him this summer rather than let hm go for free when his contract expires in 2021.

The evidence is mounting up to a potential summer exit, and it wouldn’t come as a great surprise.

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (R) talk with referee Craig Pawson (L) after Lovren conceded a penalty during the English...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch