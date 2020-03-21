If Arsenal sign £45m rock it'll be Edu's most impressive deal yet

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the £45 million-rated rock.

Edu has quite a hit-and-miss record since joining Arsenal as technical director.

The Gunners' former midfielder has overseen some poor transfers, but also some excellent ones.

For example, Arsenal spent £15 million on signing Dani Ceballos on loan [The Daily Mail] in what certainly looks like a waste of money, given the Spaniard's minimal contribution this season.

On the flip side, he also signed teenage Brazilian sensation Gabriel Martinelli for a bargain £6 million [Goal.com].

But if rumours are believed, the North Londoners are now interested in a deal that would be more impressive and better than the Martinelli one.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Arsenal were looking into signing £45 million-rated Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Martinelli was clearly a brilliant signing and there's no telling what sort of profit the club will make on him in a couple of years, but he wasn't a hugely sought-after figure despite a trial with Barcelona.

He wasn't a high-profile player in the slightest, but Partey has just knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League and bringing the Ghana powerhouse to the Emirates Stadium would be more impressive for different reasons.

Every man and their dog knows about Partey now as a result of his performances over two legs against the reigning European champions, and what a feather in Edu's cap it would be if Arsenal sign him.

The Gunners' status as a big club has taken a knock in recent years, but recruiting a player like this would be a clear message and statement that they intend to rise again.