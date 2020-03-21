Quick links

If Arsenal sign £45m rock it'll be Edu's most impressive deal yet

Shane Callaghan
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the £45 million-rated rock.

General Coordinator of the Brazilian national football team, Edu Gaspar, attends to the media during a press conference of the Brazilian national football team at the squad's Granja Comary...

Edu has quite a hit-and-miss record since joining Arsenal as technical director.

The Gunners' former midfielder has overseen some poor transfers, but also some excellent ones.

For example, Arsenal spent £15 million on signing Dani Ceballos on loan [The Daily Mail] in what certainly looks like a waste of money, given the Spaniard's minimal contribution this season.

On the flip side, he also signed teenage Brazilian sensation Gabriel Martinelli for a bargain £6 million [Goal.com].

 

But if rumours are believed, the North Londoners are now interested in a deal that would be more impressive and better than the Martinelli one.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Arsenal were looking into signing £45 million-rated Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Martinelli was clearly a brilliant signing and there's no telling what sort of profit the club will make on him in a couple of years, but he wasn't a hugely sought-after figure despite a trial with Barcelona.

He wasn't a high-profile player in the slightest, but Partey has just knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League and bringing the Ghana powerhouse to the Emirates Stadium would be more impressive for different reasons.

Every man and their dog knows about Partey now as a result of his performances over two legs against the reigning European champions, and what a feather in Edu's cap it would be if Arsenal sign him.

The Gunners' status as a big club has taken a knock in recent years, but recruiting a player like this would be a clear message and statement that they intend to rise again.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

