‘Great’ and ‘amazing’ player Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly want loves the Premier League

Filipe Luis (3dL) of Atletico de Madrid jokes with teammates Thomas Teye Partey (2ndR), Kevin Gameiro (L), Stefan Savic (2ndL) and Yannick Carrasco (R) during a training session
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Thomas Partey.

Copenhagen's striker Viktor Fischer (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 football match

Thomas Partey’s previous comments on playing in the Premier League will encourage Arsenal and Liverpool fans.

According to Cadena Star, Liverpool are interested in signing Partey from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window and have already made contact with the Spanish club.

The Telegraph has claimed of interest in the 26-year-old defensive midfielder from Arsenal.

 

Described by Atletico head coach Diego Simeone as as “amazing” and “great” player in January 2019, as quoted in Goal.com, back in July 2018, the Ghana international said that he would love to play in the Premier League in the future.

Partey told ESPN in July 2018: "At the moment, I am happy at my club, but in football, you never know when and where you'll be in the next day or year.

"The Premier League is a good league, it's very competitive and has some of the best players in the world. Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there."

Aleix Garcia (Girona FC) breaks away from the challenge from Thomas Partey

Stats

According to WhoScored, Partey has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The defensive midfielder has also scored one goal and provided one assist in eight Champions League matches for the Spanish club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Partey would be a very good signing for Arsenal or Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match

