Graham Smyth shares what he's been told about 20-year-old Leeds player

Shane Callaghan
The Leeds United youngster is reportedly highly rated by the boss.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of Bryce Hosannah.

The 20-year-old defender was brought on the club's tour of Myanmar last summer and then Bielsa took him on the pre-season trip to Australia.

There, Hosannah, who has had his injury worries, played 24 minutes in Leeds' friendly defeat by Manchester United.

He was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win away to Huddersfield Town earlier this season in what was his squad debut.

 

And Smyth claims that the Leeds boss and his team-mates like him as a footballer, writing in The YEP this afternoon: "I liked the look of Bryce Hosannah against Sheffield Wednesday and from what I've been told, he's rated by the head coach and liked by the players."

He needs a loan

Thing is, it's important Bielsa lets Hosannah leave on loan next season, especially if Leeds win Premier League promotion.

United tied him down to a new deal for the 'foreseeable future' earlier this season but, at 20, he needs to start playing senior football.

And if Bielsa's side are in the top flight from 2020-21 onward then the reality is that it'll be too big of a step up for him, considering he has only ever managed Under-23 matches.

If the Argentine genuinely rates Hosannah then surely he'll know that a loan in the summer is imperative.

