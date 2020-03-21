'Future is bleak': Some Tottenham fans react to shock Spurs announcement

One key Tottenham Hotspur figure is leaving the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are reacting to news that John McDermott will leave the club at the end of this season.

Tottenham announced in Friday that McDermott, who has been with them for 15 years, has accepted a role at the Football Association.

The 51-year-old is currently Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development and has overseen the progression of players such as Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend from youth to first team.

There is no news as yet as to who will succeed McDermott, described by the Liverpool and former Tottenham academy coach Alex Inglethorpe as 'the best in the business'.

But in a statement on the official Spurs website on Friday, the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that the process has already begun.

"It is now vital that we take the necessary time and attention needed to identify the right expertise to move our Academy forward, reflecting just how important a role like this is to our club," he said. "This process has already commenced and we shall provide an update in due course."

Several of a Tottenham persuasion are concerned nonetheless, although not everyone thinks that McDermott's impending departure is such a bad thing.

This is what's being said on Twitter...

Big loss to the club! - All the very best to you John! — Chairman_Armed_Forces_Spurs_OSC (@_AFS_OSC_Chair) March 20, 2020

Great career move for John but sad to see him leave our club Hopefully he’ll leave behind detailed instructions of how to get the best out of young footballers #COYS — Clare (@chilly_spurs) March 20, 2020

That's really not good. — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) March 20, 2020

Oh no! Another blow but Good luck to him — Muriel (@muriel_fontcane) March 20, 2020

Not the greatest new this....... — Houston Spurs (@HoustonSpurs) March 20, 2020

Not good news. — Nik (@nikbarnes79) March 20, 2020

Mitchell left. McDermott left.



The future is bleak. — Steve McGrath ⚪ (@djstevemcgrath) March 20, 2020

Another asset jumping ship cause he knows we are in **** streak — Stabba (@liikup) March 20, 2020

Oh FFS. I hope we have some kind of plan. — ap (@otheranthony) March 20, 2020

About time we had a change in the youth development side

Not really been good enough for a few years

The rest of the apparent top 6 way ahead of us — Alex (@alexcoys2020) March 20, 2020

Really not as bad as some people think imo — george b. (@honest_spurs) March 20, 2020

Wont be missed — Juliette Toma (@juliette_toma) March 20, 2020

Another loser gone. We move. — (@N17yids1) March 20, 2020

Blessing in disguise. Adios **** house — George (@NoyCoysGeorge) March 20, 2020

The former Tottenham youth coach, Justin Cochrane, quit to take charge of England's Under-16s in 2019, three years after another one, Kieran McKenna, left for a similar role with Liverpool's northwest rivals Manchester United.