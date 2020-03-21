Quick links

'Future is bleak': Some Tottenham fans react to shock Spurs announcement

Tottenham Hotspur fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One key Tottenham Hotspur figure is leaving the club.

John McDermott, Head of Academy Coaching & Player Development of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at London Colney on...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are reacting to news that John McDermott will leave the club at the end of this season. 

Tottenham announced in Friday that McDermott, who has been with them for 15 years, has accepted a role at the Football Association. 

The 51-year-old is currently Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development and has overseen the progression of players such as Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend from youth to first team. 

There is no news as yet as to who will succeed McDermott, described by the Liverpool and former Tottenham academy coach Alex Inglethorpe as 'the best in the business'. 

 

But in a statement on the official Spurs website on Friday, the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that the process has already begun.

"It is now vital that we take the necessary time and attention needed to identify the right expertise to move our Academy forward, reflecting just how important a role like this is to our club," he said. "This process has already commenced and we shall provide an update in due course."

Several of a Tottenham persuasion are concerned nonetheless, although not everyone thinks that McDermott's impending departure is such a bad thing. 

This is what's being said on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Another asset jumping ship cause he knows we are in **** streak

— Stabba (@liikup) March 20, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blessing in disguise. Adios **** house

— George (@NoyCoysGeorge) March 20, 2020

The former Tottenham youth coach, Justin Cochrane, quit to take charge of England's Under-16s in 2019, three years after another one, Kieran McKenna, left for a similar role with Liverpool's northwest rivals Manchester United.

