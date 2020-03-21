Former Celtic defender admits he feels for Rangers fans after what happened

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are not playing at the moment.

Former Celtic right-back Mark Wilson has given his take on Rangers being in limbo in Europe, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Rangers suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first round of the Europa League Round of 16.

However, football in Europe is now suspended, and it is not clear when the second leg of the tie will be played.

Former Celtic defender Wilson has given his take on Rangers’s situation in Europe, and he has admitted that he feels for the fans.

Wilson told The Scottish Sun: “That's a tough one to call. I feel for the Rangers fans who have forked out money to already go before the football closed down. I really don't know the answer to the European games because it's knockout competition.

“It would be good to see the competition played out full. I'm sure Rangers players would want to go there and play that second leg instead of just throwing in the towel.

“It's pretty much like our league, the authorities will have to make a strong decision soon. To put a date on anything is foolish.”

Season resuming

Rangers will hope that the season resumes, not just in Scotland, but in Europe as well.

The Gers are still in the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season, especially as they have a game in hand and there are two Old Firm derbies against Celtic.

While it does seem very unlikely that Rangers will be able to progress further in the Europa League due to the result in the first leg, miracles have happened in football.