Father of Championship prospect responds to reports Boro ace could join Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with Middlesbrough’s Calum Kavanagh.

Graham Kavanagh says his son is doing something right to attract Arsenal interest but is in talks over a new Middlesbrough deal, Wales Online report.

A recent report in The Sun claims Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Kavanagh.

The Middlesbrough youngster, 16, is making headlines in Boro’s academy.

Speaking to reporters, Kavanagh says he will see what the next stage is amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest plus talks over a new contract on Teesside.

“Calum is always of the opinion that he wants to have a career and wherever that career is he’ll decide. It’s about having a long-term view,” Kavanagh explained.

“But he’s obviously doing something right if he’s getting attention off Chelsea and Arsenal. So we will see what the next stage is. Middlesbrough are speaking to him about a contract, as they have been for the last number of weeks. We will have to see where that goes and what happens with that.”

Kavanagh is also a Republic of Ireland youth international following his impressive form the Middlesbrough academy.

Boro have produced several top players over the past decade, with Ben Gibson in the Premier League and both Dael Fry and Hayden Coulson highly rated.

Kavanagh will hope he can make a similar impact.

Arsenal have been a popular destination for young players, knowing they have a fair shot of rising through the academy to the first-team squad.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may see a potential future for Kavanagh at the Emirates Stadium.