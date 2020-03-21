Quick links

Father of Championship prospect responds to reports Boro ace could join Arsenal

Tom Thorogood
Dublin , Ireland - 5 April 2018; Calum Kavanagh of Republic of Ireland with his father and former Republic of Ireland international Graham Kavanagh following the U15 International Friendly...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with Middlesbrough’s Calum Kavanagh.

Dublin , Ireland - 5 April 2018; Calum Kavanagh of Republic of Ireland during the U15 International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Czech Republic at St Kevin's Boys FC, in...

Graham Kavanagh says his son is doing something right to attract Arsenal interest but is in talks over a new Middlesbrough deal, Wales Online report.

A recent report in The Sun claims Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Kavanagh.

The Middlesbrough youngster, 16, is making headlines in Boro’s academy.

Speaking to reporters, Kavanagh says he will see what the next stage is amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest plus talks over a new contract on Teesside.

“Calum is always of the opinion that he wants to have a career and wherever that career is he’ll decide. It’s about having a long-term view,” Kavanagh explained.

“But he’s obviously doing something right if he’s getting attention off Chelsea and Arsenal. So we will see what the next stage is. Middlesbrough are speaking to him about a contract, as they have been for the last number of weeks. We will have to see where that goes and what happens with that.”

 

Kavanagh is also a Republic of Ireland youth international following his impressive form the Middlesbrough academy.

Boro have produced several top players over the past decade, with Ben Gibson in the Premier League and both Dael Fry and Hayden Coulson highly rated.

Kavanagh will hope he can make a similar impact.

Arsenal have been a popular destination for young players, knowing they have a fair shot of rising through the academy to the first-team squad.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may see a potential future for Kavanagh at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal speaks with Joe Willock of Arsenal before he is substituted on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium...

Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

