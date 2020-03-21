Quick links

'Absolutely unbelievable': Liverpool fans react to hearing latest transfer rumour

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare (L) vies for the ball with Caen's midfielder Youssef Ait Bennasser (R) during the French L1 football match between Caen (SMC) and Lille (LOSC) on January 13, 2018,...

Well, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Boubakary Soumare once again.

The French midfielder was linked with a switch to Anfield during the January transfer window but nothing materialised.

And with a dearth of football matches to talk about, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it looks like Liverpool-related transfer rumours have kicked off a couple months ahead of schedule.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Reds have been in talks with Lille over signing the 21-year-old powerhouse during the summer transfer window.

 

Soumare is highly regarded in Ligue 1 and it looks like fans of the Merseyside club are completely on board with the prospect of Jurgen Klopp signing.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour on Twitter:

It would be quite a big risk if Soumare did decide that he wanted to join the reigning European champions.

They might have the best squad in world football right now, and Anfield is no doubt an attractive proposition, but Soumare must keep in mind that Liverpool have a certain Fabinho in midfield at the moment and the big Brazilian powerhouse won't be easily shifted.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille, Dani Alves of PSG during the French Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on April 14, 2019 in Lille,...

