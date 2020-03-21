'Absolutely unbelievable': Liverpool fans react to hearing latest transfer rumour

Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

Well, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Boubakary Soumare once again.

The French midfielder was linked with a switch to Anfield during the January transfer window but nothing materialised.

And with a dearth of football matches to talk about, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it looks like Liverpool-related transfer rumours have kicked off a couple months ahead of schedule.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Reds have been in talks with Lille over signing the 21-year-old powerhouse during the summer transfer window.

Soumare is highly regarded in Ligue 1 and it looks like fans of the Merseyside club are completely on board with the prospect of Jurgen Klopp signing.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour on Twitter:

Absolutely unbelievable talent — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) March 20, 2020

Top player — jay tha hustler (@tyronk) March 20, 2020

Nothing like Naby — Red CodeX Concepts (of Unbearability) (@CodeRedShell) March 20, 2020

It would be quite a big risk if Soumare did decide that he wanted to join the reigning European champions.

They might have the best squad in world football right now, and Anfield is no doubt an attractive proposition, but Soumare must keep in mind that Liverpool have a certain Fabinho in midfield at the moment and the big Brazilian powerhouse won't be easily shifted.