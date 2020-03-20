Can you move your tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons? Yes and here's how!

A lot of Animal Crossing New Horizons players are wondering how they can move their tent.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has launched on the Nintendo Switch although there are some who still have to wait until next Tuesday thanks to Amazon delays. However, for those of you who are playing a digital copy and are now asking whether you can move your tent, you'll be happy to know that it is possible and below you'll find out how.

With its launch alongside DOOM Eternal having resulted in some incredibly cute and neat fan art, Animal Crossing New Horizons is the perfect game for Nintendo Switch players during this self-isolation turmoil. There are plenty of new villagers for you to become acquainted with, including the adorable Daisy Mae and a wolf named after a sweet 88-year-old grandma who adores the series.

For those of you who are now playing and already regret where you placed your tent, below you'll discover how you can move it.

Where to place your tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can move your tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons, so you needn't threat too much about where to initially place it.

Those who enjoy the outdoors will want an open area while those who enjoy the seaside will want to pick the beach.

For those who plan to play Animal Crossing New Horizons online with a mate, a location next to the airport would be ideal.

I started #AnimalCrossing Stupidly put my tent by a tree and that tree blocks my mail box Then stopped playing cause I decided to have another corona panic attack. Will resume tomorrow. Can I move my tent? ⛺ — n (@alemontart) March 20, 2020

Can you move your tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Yes, you can move your tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The ability to move your tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons comes through the Resident Services centre where you'll need to pay in Bells.

It can be expensive to change the location of your tent, so be sure to place it in a location you believe be to ideal regardless of whether it's for scenic or practical purposes.

