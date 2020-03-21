Quick links

'Best news': Leeds fans buzzing by what Sky are plotting tomorrow

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...
Sky Sports will dedicate six hours of highlights to Leeds United tomorrow.

Dark Clouds form over Elland road as First Division football becomes a reality during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leeds United and Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on May...

Any Leeds United fan struggling to remember the 2019-20 campaign is set for the ultimate omnibus.

It's been two weeks since the Whites kicked a ball in the Championship due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

At the time of the hiatus, Leeds were top of the table and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games to go.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites get the chance to play out the remaining matches, with all football suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

 

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Sky Sports are giving United fans the chance to refresh their memories by dedicating six hours of coverage to Marcelo Bielsa's side tomorrow afternoon.

From 12pm until 6pm, highlights of Leeds' games this season will be shown on Sky - including the 5-4 win over Birmingham City in December.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted to the news:

Leeds have been absent from the Premier League since 2004 and it would be devastating for the club and its legion of fans if the current season is written off.

However, the English Football League released a statement earlier this week in which it stated that its priority was to finish the season, which of course gives United the chance to finalise their promotion.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

