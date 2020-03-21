'Best news': Leeds fans buzzing by what Sky are plotting tomorrow

Sky Sports will dedicate six hours of highlights to Leeds United tomorrow.

Any Leeds United fan struggling to remember the 2019-20 campaign is set for the ultimate omnibus.

It's been two weeks since the Whites kicked a ball in the Championship due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

At the time of the hiatus, Leeds were top of the table and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games to go.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites get the chance to play out the remaining matches, with all football suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Sky Sports are giving United fans the chance to refresh their memories by dedicating six hours of coverage to Marcelo Bielsa's side tomorrow afternoon.

From 12pm until 6pm, highlights of Leeds' games this season will be shown on Sky - including the 5-4 win over Birmingham City in December.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted to the news:

Sky not stupid, put Leeds on = good ratings!

Must be why they don't do this for Millwall — David Webb (@ChardwhiteWebb) March 21, 2020

@DanVanDamage80 that’s me locked in the conservatory tomorrow — Adrian Allman (@Aderonall) March 21, 2020

6 hours of pure Leeds United on Sky Sports tomorrow - the only way I’m surviving this zombie apocalypse ✌ — Luce (@Lucy_LUFC) March 21, 2020

12pm tomorrow, Sky Sports Football. You’re gonna get 6 delicious hours of Leeds United’s season so far.

Maybe this social distancing ain’t all bad. #lufc — K. (@kaydobbo) March 21, 2020

Viewing figures must be down #mot — Sheila Holley (@SheilaHolley7) March 21, 2020

Best news I've had for weeks — horse (@splke) March 21, 2020

Leeds have been absent from the Premier League since 2004 and it would be devastating for the club and its legion of fans if the current season is written off.

However, the English Football League released a statement earlier this week in which it stated that its priority was to finish the season, which of course gives United the chance to finalise their promotion.