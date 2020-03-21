Arsenal have reportedly made transfer decision that could damage Mikel Arteta - Our View

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Amid reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United among other clubs, Arsenal are claimed to be prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and that could be a lasting legacy for head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Sun has claimed of interest in Aubameyang from Manchester United, while 90min.com has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool want the Gabon international striker.

It has been reported by 90min.com that Arsenal are now prepared to sell the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window instead of losing him on a free in the summer of 2021.

If that happens, then Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is in real danger of leaving a damaging legacy on the club, even if it may not be him who makes the final decision.

Aubameyang is a proven scorer and is arguably the best player at Arsenal at the moment, and it is going to be extremely tough for the Gunners to find a suitable replacement this summer, especially if they do not finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

True, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah are very talented and promising young strikers, but they are not at the level of Aubameyang yet.

Robin van Persie left Arsenal for Manchester United in the summer of 2012 and won the Premier League title with the Red Devils in 2012-13.

Imagine if Aubameyang joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window and won the title next season… Arteta would always look back on the decision in regret.