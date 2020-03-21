Quick links

Arsenal have reportedly made transfer decision that could damage Mikel Arteta - Our View

A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Amid reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United among other clubs, Arsenal are claimed to be prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and that could be a lasting legacy for head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Sun has claimed of interest in Aubameyang from Manchester United, while 90min.com has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool want the Gabon international striker.

It has been reported by 90min.com that Arsenal are now prepared to sell the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window instead of losing him on a free in the summer of 2021.

 

If that happens, then Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is in real danger of leaving a damaging legacy on the club, even if it may not be him who makes the final decision.

Aubameyang is a proven scorer and is arguably the best player at Arsenal at the moment, and it is going to be extremely tough for the Gunners to find a suitable replacement this summer, especially if they do not finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 18, 2019 in St Albans, England.

True, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah are very talented and promising young strikers, but they are not at the level of Aubameyang yet.

Robin van Persie left Arsenal for Manchester United in the summer of 2012 and won the Premier League title with the Red Devils in 2012-13.

Imagine if Aubameyang joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window and won the title next season… Arteta would always look back on the decision in regret.

Mikel Arteta the manager

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

