Are Tottenham about to waste their own time?

Tottenham Hotspur might be wasting their time if the Olivier Giroud link is accurate.

If and when the transfer window opens this summer, Tottenham Hotspur might be about to go down a dead-end.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Spurs are still interested in signing Chelsea hitman Olivier Giroud.

He was tentatively linked with a move to Tottenham during the winter transfer window, but wound up staying at Stamford Bridge.

But according to reports from Italy, Jose Mourinho remains keen. Thing is, it's a waste of time.

It's a waste of time for two reasons:

1) Harry Kane will be fully fit by the time Giroud can potentially make the move to North London and, in the twilight of his career, is the 33-year-old - who turns 34 in September - going to spend next season on the bench? Of course not. He's going to want to play as much as possible.

2) Euro 2020 will be happening a year later than scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Giroud will be 34 by the time the competition starts but even then he has a chance of making Didier Deschamps's final France squad, but not if he doesn't play regular football.

As mentioned above, the former Arsenal striker simply isn't going to play all that regularly when Kane is fit, much like how Fernando Llorente or Vincent Janssen had reduced roles under Mauricio Pochettino.

He would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham, because there aren't many better back-up strikers around, but he's a bit long in the tooth to be a plan-b.