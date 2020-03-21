Quick links

Are Tottenham about to waste their own time?

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur might be wasting their time if the Olivier Giroud link is accurate.

If and when the transfer window opens this summer, Tottenham Hotspur might be about to go down a dead-end.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Spurs are still interested in signing Chelsea hitman Olivier Giroud.

He was tentatively linked with a move to Tottenham during the winter transfer window, but wound up staying at Stamford Bridge.

But according to reports from Italy, Jose Mourinho remains keen. Thing is, it's a waste of time.

 

It's a waste of time for two reasons:

1) Harry Kane will be fully fit by the time Giroud can potentially make the move to North London and, in the twilight of his career, is the 33-year-old - who turns 34 in September - going to spend next season on the bench? Of course not. He's going to want to play as much as possible.

2) Euro 2020 will be happening a year later than scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Giroud will be 34 by the time the competition starts but even then he has a chance of making Didier Deschamps's final France squad, but not if he doesn't play regular football.

As mentioned above, the former Arsenal striker simply isn't going to play all that regularly when Kane is fit, much like how Fernando Llorente or Vincent Janssen had reduced roles under Mauricio Pochettino.

He would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham, because there aren't many better back-up strikers around, but he's a bit long in the tooth to be a plan-b.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

