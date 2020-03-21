How to get hairstyles in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A guide for how to get more hairstyles during the early stages of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is now available on the Nintendo Switch meaning plenty of Nintendo loyalists are beginning to shape their paradise island by shaking trees for branches only to get stung by an angry swarm of bees. If you're one of Toom Nook's clients and want to prioritise style over survival, here you'll discover how to get and unlock more hair styles so you no longer have to look like an eight-year-old boy with a haircut by mum.

There are plenty of customisable options in Animal Crossing New Horizons from sea shoes to t-shirts with a big number one, and there are also caps to hide your hideous hairdo. However, if you wish to get a fashionable hairstyle that you can boast as well as a model from a L'Oreal advert, the good news is that you can get this stylish hairdo after only a bit of grafting.

Below you'll discover how to unlock more hairstyles.

How to change your hairstyle and gender in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You must craft a wooden mirror to change your hairstyle and gender in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In order to get the wooden mirror recipe from Tom Nook, you need to catch butterflies and fish so you can give them to him.

This'll result in Nook giving you a bunch of new DIY recipes including a birdhouse, axe, and - of course - wooden mirror. What you need to do is craft the axe so you can begin chopping at trees and swinging at stones.

Once you've gotten enough wood and iron nuggets, you'll then be able to craft the wooden mirror so you can place it in your claustrophobic tent.

Now that you've got your very own mirror so you can reflect on your ugly mug, all you need to do then is approach it and press A to change your gender and hairstyle.

How to unlock hairstyles in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You must spend 2,400 Nook Miles in order to unlock hairstyles in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

However, before you can even buy hairstyles in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you must first pay off your 5,000 Nook Miles debt to Tom Nook.

Once you've done that, you'll then receive the option to change your tent for a house. You won't have anywhere near the money to pay for this house, but you'll need to opt for the switch regardless so you can get the Nook Miles premium membership options.

After you've done all of the above, approach the Nook Miles store in the Resident Services tent and there you'll find the option to exchange Nook Miles for hairstyles in which there are three sets available:

Top 8 Pop Hairstyles - 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Cool Hairstyles - 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colours - 3,000 Nook Miles

And this is how you unlock hairstyles during the early stages of your Animal Crossing New Horizons playthrough.