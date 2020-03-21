Agent claims reported Villa, Saints and Klopp target will cost £35m this summer

Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool have been linked with Milot Rashica.

Agent Atlin Lala has told Gazeta Blic that reported Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool target Milot Rashica will cost £35 million.

The Werder Bremen attacker has been in excellent form this season.

He has posted 14 goals and seven assists in 37 games in all competitions.

His form has reportedly attracted Premier League interest. Kreis Zeitung claimed Aston Villa were keen on him in January, while the latest reports from Weser Kurier say Southampton and Liverpool are also interested.

His agent, Atlin Lala, admits his future is unclear with clubs suffering financial losses from the Covi-19 virus. However, he reiterates his client will cost £35 million if he moves this summer.

“Nobody knows the future of Rashica at this moment. Initially we will see how the championship will end. Clubs have huge financial losses. If Rashica transfers to any Italian, English, Spanish or French club, then he will cost 38 million euros [£35 million], he explained.

Gazeta Blic cite Liverpool as among the big clubs monitoring his progress, while Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Rashica’s form at Werder Bremen is all the more impressive considering his side are four points adrift of safety in the Bundesliga relegation zone.

The 23-year-old is the club’s standout player and seemingly destined to move on this summer, regardless of whether Bremen stay up or not.

Villa and the Saints would be a step up. However, the duo would struggle to compete with Champions League clubs seeking his signature.