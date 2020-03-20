Young Arsenal sensation Nketiah has given hope amid Aubameyang rumours

Arsenal can afford to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a summer departure from Arsenal.

The Sun report numerous sides are circling, with Premier League clubs joining Barcelona in the £50 million hunt for the Gabon forward.

Letting him leave is not ideal for Arsenal, but they can and will move on.

In the first half of the season Gabriel Martinelli stated his case as Arsenal's future. In the last couple of months Eddie Nketiah has stepped up too.

After a mixed loan spell at Leeds, Nketiah has been promoted to the first team by manager Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah has got on with his task and performed well. He is a born poacher and he has now scored for Arsenal in the FA Cup and Premier League, to add to his Carabao Cup strikes on his debut a couple of years ago.

Nketiah has shown enough to show he can be a key part in Arsenal's future.

He may not be ready to be a 25-30 goal a season man next season, but he should easily reach double figures if given enough opportunities. Give him a chance, and he will bury it.

Nketiah's rise in 2020 has been one of the biggest pluses for Arsenal, and he has done it in a quiet understated way, which shows he is just going about his business. He makes goalscoring look easy.

Arsenal fans will bristle at a comparison to Ruud van Nistelrooy, but thats the type of striker he is.

He is always in the right place at the right time, he sniffs out chances, and he's ruthless.

He has a lot more to give, and amid reports over Aubameyang, he offers genuine hope of a bright future.