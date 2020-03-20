'You never know': Aston Villa man admits his future is uncertain

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from Serie A giants AC Milan - but will he stay at Villa Park?

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has admitted that he has no idea what the future holds for him in a Q&A on his official Instagram account.

A former World Cup, FA Cup and Bundesliga winner made his return to English soil in the January transfer window, joining Dean Smith’s relegation-threatened Villa on a short-term loan deal from Italian giants AC Milan.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the global game, Reina finds himself in a rather awkward position. His loan deal is due to expire at the end of June but there is a real chance that the Premier League season could still be underway by then.

So, with everything up in the air for the time being, it seems that the former Liverpool, Napoli and Bayern Munich star is as confused as anyone else.

“The loan expires on June 30 then I have one more year with Milan. But in football you never know, do you?,” Reina confessed.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa would take up an opportunity to sign the 37-year-old Spaniard on a permanent basis.

Reina has flitted from the outstanding to the awful in his short-lived spell in the Midlands, following up a truly exceptional performance against Tottenham Hotspur with a horror mistake which set Villa on their way to a 4-0 trouncing at Leicester City.

And it's not as if Villa are short of alternative goalkeeping options. Tom Heaton and Jed Steer will return from injury in the near future and that's without mentioning cup hero Orjan Nyland, plus young prospects Matija Sarkic and Viljami Sinisalo.