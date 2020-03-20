Who is Uriel Emil? Casualty actor's age, career and Twitter explored!

Actor Uriel Emil has joined Casualty as a new paramedic.

From Grey's Anatomy to Chicago Med, there's something for every medical drama viewer out there.

Holby City and Doctors are another two fan-favourite series.

However, Casualty beats all of them as the BBC soap is the longest-running medical drama series in the entire world.

The show was broadcast back in 1986 and after more than 30 it's still going strong with new characters and storylines.

One of the newbies that recently joined Casualty is actor Uriel Emil. So, here's everything you need to know about the BBC star, including age, career and Twitter!

Meet Uriel Emil

Uriel Emil portrays paramedic Lev in the BBC One soap. The 35-year-actor was born in Israel and lives in Brighton, UK.

Uriel's character in the show is a Russian paramedic with a unique personality, but a difficult and troubled past.

In Casualty, Lev's world is turned upside down when he comes face to face with several challenges in his medical and personal life.

Uriel Emil: Career

Uriel completed his acting career at the Haifa University in Israel.

Before joining the Casualty family, he made appearances in a number of movies and TV series.

One of the actors' earliest credits is in the 2007 film Bourne Ultimatum. He also starred in the Golden Globe-winning series The Honourable Woman.

In 2019, Uriel made an appearance in the long-running drama series Silent Witness as a character called Ramush.

Apart from his acting career, Uriel is a keen screenwriter. In fact, his script for War Dogs was selected by the New York City International Screenplay Awards last year.

The actor co-wrote short sci-fi drama The Jump which you can find on Vimeo.

Uriel Emil: Twitter

We found Uriel on Twitter!

You can follow him under the name @urielemil. He hasn't been very active on the social platform and has 424 followers at the time of publication.