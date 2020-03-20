Where's Wally Coronavirus Edition: Quarantine meme makes cartoon character much easier to find

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has had an unexpected effect on Where's Wally?

It's safe to say that the start of 2020 has been a tad chaotic.

Not only did political tensions at the start of the year almost lead to World War III but now the whole world has been turned on its head thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Countries around the world are trying to take measures to stop the spread of the disease and one of the main methods has been self-isolation/quarantine.

As a result, many city centres are now almost deserted as people work from home and avoid contact with the outside world.

However, the move has had an unexpected effect for the notoriously hard-to-find cartoon character Where's Wally?

NETFLIX: Explained warned us about The Next Pandemic months ago

Where's Wally? Coronavirus Edition

Since the world has been rocked by the COVID-19 outbreak, city centres in most countries have either completely shut down or are much less busy than they were before.

As a result, some quick-thinking fans on Twitter have posted a series of coronavirus-themed Where's Wally? pages and they're about as hilarious as you'd expect.

As you can see below, the challenging game of trying to pick out the stripe-wearing cartoon character has suddenly got much, much easier as the rest of his entourage have presumably stayed at home in self-isolation.

Fans react to new-look Where's Wally?

Unsurprisingly, the new-look Where's Wally book has been a hit with fans, especially for those who found the standard Where's Wally? books too tricky.

One fan on Twitter said: "Where's Wally during the present Coronavirus pandemic is a little bit easier"

While another wrote: "Well, that's a lot simpler."

And finally, this fan added: "Coronavirus Edition of Where’s Wally? That should keep you entertained for a few h̶o̶u̶r̶s̶ seconds."

Where's Wally during the present Coronavirus pandamic is a little bit easier pic.twitter.com/OESkY6nWWV — andy pompey (@andy_pompey) March 19, 2020

What actual city streets look like now

The humourous new edition of Where's Wally? is definitely proving to be a welcome bit of light relief but the scenes in the images are not too far away from city centres around the world now, which would normally be bustling.

London

Paris

Rome

New York

Shanghai