Where's Wally Coronavirus Edition: Quarantine meme makes cartoon character much easier to find

Paul Fogarty
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has had an unexpected effect on Where's Wally?

It's safe to say that the start of 2020 has been a tad chaotic.

Not only did political tensions at the start of the year almost lead to World War III but now the whole world has been turned on its head thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Countries around the world are trying to take measures to stop the spread of the disease and one of the main methods has been self-isolation/quarantine

As a result, many city centres are now almost deserted as people work from home and avoid contact with the outside world.

However, the move has had an unexpected effect for the notoriously hard-to-find cartoon character Where's Wally?

Where's Wally? Coronavirus Edition

Since the world has been rocked by the COVID-19 outbreak, city centres in most countries have either completely shut down or are much less busy than they were before.

As a result, some quick-thinking fans on Twitter have posted a series of coronavirus-themed Where's Wally? pages and they're about as hilarious as you'd expect.

As you can see below, the challenging game of trying to pick out the stripe-wearing cartoon character has suddenly got much, much easier as the rest of his entourage have presumably stayed at home in self-isolation.

Fans react to new-look Where's Wally?

Unsurprisingly, the new-look Where's Wally book has been a hit with fans, especially for those who found the standard Where's Wally? books too tricky.

One fan on Twitter said: "Where's Wally during the present Coronavirus pandemic is a little bit easier"

While another wrote: "Well, that's a lot simpler."

And finally, this fan added: "Coronavirus Edition of Where’s Wally? That should keep you entertained for a few h̶o̶u̶r̶s̶ seconds."

What actual city streets look like now

The humourous new edition of Where's Wally? is definitely proving to be a welcome bit of light relief but the scenes in the images are not too far away from city centres around the world now, which would normally be bustling.

London

Pedestrians walk through Trafalgar Square as the outbreak of coronavirus intensifies on March 15, 2020 in London, England. President of the United States, Donald Trump, has implemented a...

Paris

TOPSHOT - A woman with protective mask walks by the Esplanade du Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on March 18, 2020 in Paris as a strict lockdown comes into in effect in...

Rome

General view of empty streets around the Colosseum on March 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy. It's a week after the Italian Government has taken the unprecedented measure of a nationwide lockdown...

New York

Few people are seen at Times Square in Manhattan on March 17, 2020 in New York City. - The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the US virtually overnight from a place of boundless...

Shanghai

Pedestrians wear protective masks in Huang park near the Bund on March 16, 2020 in Shanghai, China. Health authorities of China said the country has passed the peak of the COVID-19...

Paul Fogarty

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.