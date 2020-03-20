Amazon: Where was Blow the Man Down filmed? Tales from Easter Cove!

The film is attracting considerable praise, but where was Blow the Man Down filmed?

Although a number of cinema chains have temporarily closed their doors, nothing will stop 2020 being a good year for film.

It's already given us so many notable efforts, such as The Gentlemen, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Waves, The Lighthouse, Parasite, The Invisible Man and Uncut Gems.

That last one - a masterpiece from the Safdie brothers - received a small theatrical release, but most saw it courtesy of Netflix. Indeed, streaming can be really helpful for lots of movie fans, and over the years we've seen some of the very best offerings like Roma and Marriage Story find wider audiences on the small screen.

It's great to see that Amazon also continues to make available great cinema with their release of Blow the Man Down on Friday, March 20th 2020.

Directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, this quirky American tale centres upon Priscilla and Mary Beth Connolly, two sisters who are left to cover up the aftermath of a deadly encounter.

However, their actions unearth the secrets of their surroundings.

Where was Blow the Man Down filmed?

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, Blow the man Down was filmed in the town of Harpswell, located in the Gulf of Maine in Cumberland County.

The film is set in Easter Cove, which is a fictional place we're told is in Maine. So, Harpswell makes for an ideal shooting location!

It's a small coastal town, with the earlier source noting that it had a resident population of 4,740 back in 2010. Adding to the authenticity of the film, it's also great to see that a number of locals were hired by the team to play extras.

Many of these can be seen during the funeral sequence filmed over at Islands Community Church on Harpswell Islands Road.

Interestingly, one of the residents - Linda Prybylo - ended up having more of an impact on production than expected. She's a landscape painter and once her talents became clear she collaborated with the film's art director and her work was eventually displayed in the central character's home.

Audiences talk Blow the Man Down on Twitter

Since the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2019, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to offer their opinions and praise.

Now that it's available to watch courtesy of Amazon, it'll earn a great deal more too.

Check out a selection of tweets:

BLOW THE MAN DOWN is kind of like if FARGO and MANCHESTER BY THE SEA had a baby. Slow burner, pretty good overall. #Tribeca2019 — Brent Goldman (@bgoldman22) April 28, 2019

I can't think of a more delightful way to pass the time than with a good movie. One such film drops tomorrow on @PrimeVideo: the darkly comic @BTMDFilm. The more I think about it, the better it gets. #BlowtheManDown https://t.co/cLfoGIQjfJ — Douglas Davidson (@ElmntsofMadness) March 19, 2020

Blow The Man Down is so good and everyone should see it. This sounds like an amazing double feature https://t.co/ITdvAPI2Wr — Seana Stevenson (@SeanaSteve) March 18, 2020

Really enjoyed BLOW THE MAN DOWN. Quirky Coen-esque thriller set in an atmospheric seaside town in Maine, complete with singing fishermen functioning as Greek chorus. Directed by two women with a predominantly female cast. Good stuff. #Tribeca2019 — Lee (@leiladaisyj) April 27, 2019

