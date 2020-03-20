What is the Rapunzel quarantine meme? New viral craze explained

What is the Rapunzel quarantine meme which has taken over quarantine life?

The current situation across the UK has left many people looking for ways to stay entertained while staying indoors.

Earlier on in the week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement, urging people to stay inside as much as they possibly can.

With pubs, theatres and restaurants among the places that the British public are advised to stay away from, it has forced people to find other ways to stay entertained.

Television is increasingly important, with the situation providing an opportunity to catch up on that show you keep putting off or never got around to finishing.

Films can help too and of course more people are using the internet to keep themselves occupied, with social media brimming with people looking for entertainment.

It's inevitable that memes were always going to form part of the effort to get through these current testing times and a new viral craze needs to be explained; what is the Rapunzel quarantine meme?

SEE ALSO: Covid 19 perfectly fits this Monsters inc scene

Rapunzel and Cassandra venture out to a wizard's cottage to try and find out what has happened to her hair

What is the Rapunzel quarantine meme?

In the Disney film Tangled, Rapunzel did not leave her tower for 18 years.

That has led people online to compare her fictional isolation to the social distancing many people across the UK are being encouraged to do at the moment.

We don't know for certain how long this period of self-isolation will be required for as the fight against the spread of the virus continues.

But we can be almost certain it won't amount to the 18 years of solitude Rapunzel endured, and the internet did not miss the opportunity to make that point.

SEE ALSO: Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' dance goes TikTok viral





Why is Rapunzel the Queen of Quarantine?

Rapunzel has been dubbed the 'Queen of Quarantine' by some online.

Not only did she spend nearly 20 years in solitary isolation, the name of the kingdom in the film Tangled further underlines her credentials for that title.

That kingdom, where Rapunzel was born and raised, was called Corona, in the film - which was pointed out by Twitter user David Munday.

Hardly anything gets past people on the internet, especially when they've been told to stay home, freeing them up to spend even more time online.

So... you know how Tangled is all about Rapunzel being kept in an endless quarantine by Mother Gothel? Well, guess what the name of the kingdom is in the film pic.twitter.com/7koHH7aKFi — David Munday (@DavidMunday815) March 19, 2020

What are the best Rapunzel memes?

Some people jokingly pointed out that if Rapunzel can get through 18 years of solitary isolation, the British public can get through a number of months.

Although people's love lives look to be on the back burner at the moment, one Twitter user used the fact that Rapunzel was isolated before meeting her future husband as some inspiration.

Some people are trying to use the period of self-isolation to press on with projects now their schedules have changed, and the fact that Rapunzel also did that while she was on her own did not go unnoticed either.

Others pointed out that Elsa from Frozen also deserves a mention as Queen of Isolation, but perhaps the internet isn't ready for another viral craze just yet...