What is the iPhone 11 advert song? Smashing Pumpkins take on 'Night Mode'

There's a new stream of Apple adverts dominating all of our screens, displaying the glossy new iPhone 11 model. But what is the song in the advert?

Just when you thought Apple couldn't top their last model, X, which changed the game for the phone industry with facial recognition and total glass panelling, the iPhone 11 came around.

The latest model was launched six months ago, on September 20th, 2019. It features the coveted ultra wide dual camera system, faster charging, and comes in at a lower price than the previous model, XR.

The phone has been talked about by many thanks to the advert for its new 'night mode' feature. So, what is the catchy song from the advert?

What is the song used in the 'Night Mode' advert?

The song featured in Apple's 'Night Mode' advert for the iPhone 11 is 'We Only Come Out At Night' by The Smashing Pumpkins.

The Chicago alt rock group have been major players in their genre since the late 1980s, responsible for hits such as '1979', 'Cherub Rock', and 'Today'.

'We Only Come Out At Night' is a track taken from their 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

What other songs are used in the iPhone 11 adverts?

There are more than one advert circulating for the iPhone 11.

Also used in some of their adverts for the new model are 'Brazooka' by NVDES.

The other song featured in the more demonstrative advert on Apple's site is 'Bones' by Refs.

