What happens when you say 14 to Siri? Don't try this at home!

Apple's Siri personal assistant has many features many aren't aware of but what happens when you say 14 to Siri?

What happens when you say 14 to Siri?

If you haven't tried it already, saying 14 on your iPhone to Siri sets up a call to the emergency services.

You have three seconds to cancel the call. So if you're actually in need of assistance, you can let it run.

If you tried it and you didn't need it, you can cancel the call.

We don't recommend you call the emergency services under any circumstances unless you really need to - especially in the current climate where they're under such strain.

Why does saying 14 to Siri call the emergency services?

It might seem unnecessary when we're in the UK, where you know the emergency number is 999.

But it's helpful for people in a foreign country, who might not necessarily know the number for the emergency services there.

It can get them out of a hole in a stressful time.

The number 14 is the emergency services number in certain countries and that's why Siri goes to dial them up even when you give the command in this country.

Which countries have 14 as their emergency number?

In Algeria, 14 is the number you need to call for the fire and ambulance services.

They've got a separate number for the police force but Siri has 14 programmed in regardless, for the reasons mentioned above.

The majority of countries across the world operate with a three digit number for their emergency services but other African nations use a two digit one.

17 is a popular number in places including Chad, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali and Niger.

With any luck, you won't need to know them, but it's handy to be aware of them just in case.