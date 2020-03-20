Quick links

West Ham exit turning out to be in Toni Martinez's favour

Dan Coombs
Toni Martinez arrives at the stadium ahead the friendly match between West Ham United and SCO Angers on August 3, 2018 in Grodig, Austria.
West Ham let Toni Martinez go last summer and he is performing well.

West Ham United supporters had big hopes for striker Toni Martinez after watching his prolific form for their under-23 side.

During David Moyes' last stint as manager, there were regular calls for Martinez to get chances.

Last summer he finally left the Hammers, following two underwhelming loan spells at Spanish clubs Rayo Maljadahonda and CD Lugo.

 

His departure seemed inevitable and to Martinez's credit, he has bounced back well.

Loan moves can be difficult. The clubs may not be right, but the player is essentially an outsider, and Martinez had the anxiety of knowing he was in the last chance saloon at West Ham.

He signed last summer with Portuguese side FC Famalicao after he was released by the Hammers.

Toni Martinez of FC Famalicao in action during the Taca de Portugal match between SL Benfica and FC Famalicao at Estadio da Luz on February 4, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The club are in Portugal's top tier and sit in seventh place right now, just five points behind fourth placed Sporting.

Martinez has been a key part of their success. He is Famalicao's top goalscorer with eight so far this season in league competition.

This makes him the seventh highest goalscorer in Portugal this season.

At just 22-years-old, he is proving a point. He is still a big talent who could have a strong career.

Credit to him for turning his prospects around after a difficult 2018/19. He could still become the player West Ham fans hoped he would be.

Toni Martinez of FC Famalicao celebrates after scoring a goal during the Taca de Portugal match between SL Benfica and FC Famalicao at Estadio da Luz on February 4, 2020 in Lisbon,...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

