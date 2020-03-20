'Unbelievable': £10m star picks one Leeds United player in his dream XI

Championship table-toppers Leeds United signed Helder Costa on loan from Premier League Wolves - will he live up to his potential under Marcelo Bielsa?

Millwall talisman Lee Wallace has named Leeds United winger Helder Costa in his dream XI, hailing an ‘unbelievable’ talent on his official Twitter account.

A Portuguese international who took the Championship by storm in the golden shirt of Wolverhampton Wanderers hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Elland Road.

Leeds are committed to paying £15 million for Costa thanks to an obligation-to-buy clause in his contract, a fee that will make the forward the second-most expensive signing in their 100-year history behind legendary centre-back Rio Ferdinand.

But, with just four goals and five assists to his name from 40 appearances, the 26-year-old is yet to show that he is worthy of such a price-tag.

Though Wallace, who himself is valued at £10 million on the back of a career-best season at the Den, believes Costa remains a game-changing Championship talent on his day.

“That six month period towards the end of my time at Wolves he was unbelievable, to be honest, and probably one of the of the best players I’ve seen in the Championship,” said Wallace, who had a brief spell alongside Costa at Molineux.

In truth, the former Benfica youngster has never really managed to replicate those exhilarating performances of his 2016/17 debut season in the Black Country, with one outstanding display in a shock FA Cup victory at Anfield sticking in the memory.

Costa started just 21 out of a possible 46 games as Wolves won the Championship title in 2018 and then found his game-time even more restricted in the Premier League.