Toy Boy ending explained: Netflix series teases fiery revenge

Netflix's Toy Boy is winning over audiences, so let's get the ending explained.

At the moment, TV is something to cherish.

Of course, it always was, but entertainment feels more important than ever right now. Luckily for us, Netflix is offering us the chance to immerse ourselves in some of the very best new shows.

The popular streaming service has already had a great year, delivering new seasons of such fan-favourites as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia while also wheeling out new crowdpleasers like The Stranger and I Am Not Okay with This.

Another title to demand significant attention is Toy Boy.

The series has already become a hot talking point across social media, drawing comparisons to the likes of Elite. So, let's dive into it further, shall we?

KEEPING THE PEACE: Last Tango in Halifax PC makes return

Toy Boy on Netflix

The exciting series was created by César Benítez, Juan Carlos Cueto and Rocío Martínez Llano and stands out as one of the more gripping thrillers of late.

It centres upon Hugo Beltrán (played brilliantly by Jesús Mosquera), a handsome stripper whose life is plunged into total uncertainty when he awakes alongside a corpse after a night of heavy partying.

If that wasn't nightmarish enough, it's then revealed that it's the body of his lover's husband. As the audience anticipates, he is swiftly suspected of murder and subsequently sentenced to fifteen years in prison after a shaky trial.

Despite absence of memory, he's adamant that he wasn't the killer and has been framed. What follows makes for utterly riveting television, keeping viewers on their toes constantly.

Now, let's talk about the ending...

INTO THE PAST: ITV's Belgravia blends fiction and history

Netflix: Toy Boy ending explained

In the season finale - episode titled 'Ángeles caídos' - it's revealed that Philip and Mateo were actually the ones responsible for the murder.

As tension rise, Mateo is killed by Zapata and after Andrea testifies against the real culprit Hugo's innocence come to light at long last.

However, while out celebrating his triumph his life once again spirals into chaos when an explosion claims the life of his lover, Triana. There's the suggestion that this web of deceit and murder runs deeper and, of course, people desperately want Hugo dead.

This horror is far from finished with him, and now, we suspect that he'll be enraged beyond belief, pursuing violent revenge in the next season. The final words he speaks are "I have nothing," so, in season 2, he'll have nothing left to lose and lots of answers to seek.

FANS CONFUSED: Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

Audiences talk Toy Boy on Twitter

Since the show landed, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to recommend it to their followers and shower it with praise.

There's lots of demand for a second season 2 - always a good sign! Check out a selection of tweets:

Looking for a binge-worthy series on Netflix? Watch Toy Boy. Watching it now without sub. Oh, my Spanish is being challenged. — Carlo Lazado (@carlolazado) March 15, 2020

Y’all, do yourselves a favour and watch Toy Boy on Netflix during your self-isolations pls, you shan’t regret it!!! pic.twitter.com/WZEems4KYt — La Santa (@itsdanielrocha) March 18, 2020

Toy Boy on Netflix is soooo good! If you like Elite, you’ll definitely be into this one. — lupe (@iamlupeg) March 14, 2020

But did y’all watched Toy Boy on Netflix ?! — آري (@AriiMx) March 16, 2020

I recommend everyone to watch Toy Boy on Netflix just because .... pic.twitter.com/QqOGUVjgku — D$. (@Dsuavee) March 16, 2020

SEE ALSO: Best films to watch on Netflix Party

In other news, Parasite DVD release date confirmed.