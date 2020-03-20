Tottenham were right not to sign Robert Skov last summer

Tottenham were linked with a move for Robert Skov before the start of the season.

Sky Sports reported this time last year that Tottenham were among a number of clubs interested in Danish international attacker Robert Skov.

The then Copenhagen man was the perfect attacker on paper last summer after a phenomenal season in the Danish top-flight. Skov scored 32 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games which made a number of clubs take notice.

Spurs could well have done with a player of his profile before the start of the season. Naturally a right-winger, Skov is capable of playing on the opposite side, at left-back, as a number 10 and even upfront which is something Tottenham are in desperate need of.

After Mauricio Pochettino's side pulled out of the race, Skov moved to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for just £8.2 million (GGFN) which is a bargain for someone who had just finished a 32-goal campaign.

However, Skov hasn't quite been able to produce the same kind of output in a tougher European league this term. The Danish international has scored just four goals since his move in what has been a truly underwhelming season.

Hoffenheim forcing him to play a third of his games at left-back hasn't helped his cause but his performances higher up the pitch have been far from convincing.

A little above £8 million wouldn't really have mattered for a club as big as Tottenham and he could well have been a good player to experiment on.

However, seeing how things have gone, Pochettino's side were right to pass on their opportunity to sign Skov but it won't be surprising if they go back in for him at the end of next season if he manages to produce something similar to what he did in Denmark.