Netflix: Top Boy ending explained - fans didn't see that twist coming!

Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the series first aired on Channel 4 back in 2011, making waves with just four episodes. Inevitably, it was renewed and back by 2013, but surprisingly, it was then cancelled, only to be brought back by Netflix many years down the line in 2019.

Despite the absence, the latest batch of episodes was championed as the best yet, with an ending never to be forgotten...

What happened at the end of Top Boy?

The audience accompanies Dushane (played by Ashley Walters) on his visit to see Jamie (Micheal Ward) in prison.

He reveals he believes that Jamie had the right idea all along and offers him the opportunity to work together on the outside. Of course, considering the sentence that's going to prove a little tricky... well, not exactly.

Things change when Dushane whips out a phone he's smuggled which contains CCTV footage that proves the bag which put Jamie there wasn't his, but rather, belonged to Atticus.

A decision isn't reached, but smugly, Dushane signs off: "Let me know if you wanna do those twelve years, yeah?"

However, we then cut to a room of people placing him as target no. 1: "We need to be smarter then don't we. This guy shouldn't be on our streets... he should be inside for the rest of his life."

We then see Dushane's picture at the top of the police pin-up board along with the words "top boy".

That was one hell of a plot twist...

It's revealed that both Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) and Lee (Josef Altlin) were, in fact, undercover officers the whole time. In the end, we find out that they were actually just investigating Dushane's criminal activity.

In light of the prison scene, this spells total disaster. In a sense, there's really no going back for him now, and his cocky and manipulative attitude after scoring Lizzie as a supplier suggests he's completely clueless to everything going on behind the scenes.

Sure, he may be the top boy now, but that's all about to come crashing down.

On the other hand, there's also concern for Atticus' fate. He was sort of forced into the whole thing to help prevent his family from being deported, but if Jamie agrees to Dushane's offer, it will all be for nothing.

There's still lots to wrap up and with a cliffhanger like that, we can't wait to see what happens next.

Audiences talk Top Boy on Twitter

Back when the season first landed, viewers were quick to flock to Twitter and offer their quick impressions of the finale. For most, it was pretty mind-blowing.

More twists and turns later on, please!

Check out a selection of tweets:

Bruh that top boy ending was a madness. Plot twist done me over — PAULLY G (@paullyG95) September 22, 2019

The top boy ending was bang on, very rare a finishing 10 minutes is that good — Charlie (@charlieeatock97) September 25, 2019

That Top Boy ending really took me by surprise. — (@adeboyeigh) September 20, 2019

Yh the Top Boy ending had me spun — S (@ShyamKChouhan) September 22, 2019

