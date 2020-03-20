TikTok: What is the 'baby girl give me something' song? Wiz Khalifa goes viral!

A Wiz Khalifa song from 2017 is having a resurgence this year, as it goes viral again on TikTok.

TikTok now appears to be a place which can make artists, either through reviving one of their old tracks or by boosting an up-and-comer to higher status. We've seen this happen with the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as their most recent singles have boomed thanks to TikTok.

But old tracks can also be revived on TikTok as the users tend to create dance challenges. This is exactly what has happened with an old Wiz Khalifa song. But what is the song? Who started the dance trend?

What is the 'Baby Give Me Something' song?

Wiz Khalifa released the song, which is called 'Something New' back in 2017.

It also features rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The section of the song featured in the TikTok dance is actually the chorus sung by Ty.

The track was from Wiz's most recent album, Rolling Papers 2 which he released back in 2018. This album is a follow-up to his major-label debut Rolling Papers (2011).

The other singles released from Rolling Papers 2 alongside 'Something New' were 'Real Rich', 'Hopeless Romantic' and 'Gin & Drugs'. But these latter three were not as big as the TikTok song.

'Baby Girl Give Me Something' dance

It's pretty easy to nail the 'Something New' dance. Out of all the TikTok dance routines we've seen so far, this is definitely the easiest to follow!

All you'll need to do is lineup a bunch of your friends in a straight line. One by one, you'll have your turn to do a part of the routine.

It goes like this...

Pull your left arm across your body, then right arm - each on the beat

Shimmy forwards then clap on the beat

Move to the back of the queue

