The Nest: Who is Mirren Mack? BBC One welcomes Sex Education actress to Glasgow-based drama

The Nest arrives on BBC One on March 22nd but what do we know about acting newcomer Mirren Mack?

The BBC have always been welcoming to new acting talent and we often see new series feature both well-known faces as a well as some new names in the cast.

That's exactly the case for new Glasgow-based drama The Nest which is set to start on Sunday, March 22nd.

Leading the way in the series are established actors such as Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) but the pair are set to be joined by a novice actress in the form of Mirren Mack.

It's always exciting to catch your first glimpse of new acting talent but what do we know about The Nest's newcomer?

The Nest on BBC One

The Nest, which begins at 9pm on Sunday, March 22nd, tells the story of Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle).

They are a wealthy couple who are having difficulties having children. The pair have tried everything to have a baby but have found no success.

Their final opportunity presents itself in the form of Kaya, an 18-year-old girl from the other end of the class divide who agrees to act as a surrogate for the couple.

However, while their meeting may seem like a gift from the gods, was it really all that coincidental?

Introducing Mirren Mack as Kaya

Taking on the role of 18-year-old Kaya in The Nest is newcomer Mirren Mack.

The Scottish actress has only just broken into the industry with one other acting role to her name aside from The Nest.

Between 2017 and 2018, Mirren performed in a number of theatre productions at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The well-renowned school also boasts some huge names among its alumni including Daniel Craig, Ewan McGregor, Orlando Bloom, Jodie Whittaker and Lily James so it's safe to say Mirren Mack is in impressive company.

Away from acting, Mirren is also active on social media and has an account on Instagram which has a following of 3,500 at the time of writing.

Mirren Mack: Films and TV

Mirren Mack's current filmography doesn't take long to sift through.

She has just two professional acting credits to her name in the form of Netflix's Sex Education, where she plays the drama queen Florence in season 2 and, of course, The Nest where she takes on the role of the enigmatic Kaya.

It'll be fascinating to see where this up-and-coming Scottish talent ends up next. We're sure The Nest won't be the last we see of Mirren Mack.

The Nest gets underway at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, March 22nd.