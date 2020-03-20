Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Marcus Edwards rated in top 10 in Portugal

Dan Coombs
Marcus Edwards of Vitoria SC in action during the Allianz Cup match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Estadio da Luz on September 25, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham let a big talent go last summer.

Marcus Edwards of Vitoria SC in action during the Allianz Cup match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Estadio da Luz on September 25, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur called time on Marcus Edwards' career at the club last summer when he was allowed to leave to sign in Portugal.

Edwards penned a deal with Vitoria de Guimares, following a season on loan in Holland with Excelsior.

The young winger has had a good start at Vitoria so far. He showed this in Europa League games against Arsenal earlier in the season.

 

He scored at The Emirates and briefly re-captured attention from Spurs fans, before the Gunners came back and won 3-2.

Edwards is rated among the top 10 players in Portugal this season by WhoScored.com

His average rating of 7.29 per match follows a season in which he has scored four times and provided four assists in league competition.

Marcus Edwards of Vitoria SC in action during the Portuguese Cup match between Club Sintra Football and Vitoria SC at Estadio Municipal Mario Wilson on October 19, 2019 in OEIRAS, Portugal.

Most striking is his ability on the ball. With 2.9 successfull dribbles on average per game, Edwards ranks number one in the league.

Edwards has always been highly regarded, ever since making his Tottenham debut at 17.

Sadly this turned out to be his one and only senior appearance at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino did not feel he was ready, and then a loan spell at Derby turned into a disaster.

His efforts last season at Excelsior turned out to be too little too late.

Now 21, it is probably for the best Edwards left. He is getting regular football, away from the spotlight, and honing his craft.

A return to England is inevitable one day, and it is still in his grasp to become a major success.

Marcus Edwards of Vitoria Guimaraes during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Vitoria Guimaraes at Emirates Stadium on October 24, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch