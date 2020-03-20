Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Marcus Edwards rated in top 10 in Portugal

Tottenham let a big talent go last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur called time on Marcus Edwards' career at the club last summer when he was allowed to leave to sign in Portugal.

Edwards penned a deal with Vitoria de Guimares, following a season on loan in Holland with Excelsior.

The young winger has had a good start at Vitoria so far. He showed this in Europa League games against Arsenal earlier in the season.

He scored at The Emirates and briefly re-captured attention from Spurs fans, before the Gunners came back and won 3-2.

Edwards is rated among the top 10 players in Portugal this season by WhoScored.com.

His average rating of 7.29 per match follows a season in which he has scored four times and provided four assists in league competition.

Most striking is his ability on the ball. With 2.9 successfull dribbles on average per game, Edwards ranks number one in the league.

Edwards has always been highly regarded, ever since making his Tottenham debut at 17.

Sadly this turned out to be his one and only senior appearance at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino did not feel he was ready, and then a loan spell at Derby turned into a disaster.

His efforts last season at Excelsior turned out to be too little too late.

Now 21, it is probably for the best Edwards left. He is getting regular football, away from the spotlight, and honing his craft.

A return to England is inevitable one day, and it is still in his grasp to become a major success.