Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Premier League

Sporting director backs Arsenal move for reported £80m Liverpool target

Tom Thorogood
Bayern Munich's defender Philipp Lahm (L) and Leverkusen's midfielder Kai Havertz vie for the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Wolfgang Holzhauser believes reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz would be ideal for Premier League rivals Arsenal, Goal report.

Havertz has been linked with a number of top European clubs.

In the report by Goal, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all said to be keen on the Leverkusen midfielder.

But Holzhauser believes Havertz should move abroad, and picks Arsenal and Barcelona as the two clubs most suited for him to join.

“Kai would gain experience abroad that he probably would not have in Germany. And not all players of this age and with this talent who go to Munich have developed positively there,” Holzhauser says.

“It is important that Havertz is looking for a well-run club that corresponds with excellent opportunities for play. It would make no sense, for example, to go to a club like Atletico Madrid. Kai wouldn't fit in there. His style of play would make him ideal for Barcelona or Arsenal”

 

Havertz, 20, has posted six goals and six assists since the turn of the New Year. No German player has as many goal contributions in that time.

His latest goal was his 30th of his career. He set a new Bundesliga record, becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone.

The independent claim Liverpool are among the frontrunners for his signature, with Leverkusen valuing the player at £80 million.

The Reds’ current status and Jurgen Klopp are two huge factors.

But Arsenal are also on the up under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners lack a creative midfielder, and they could offer Havertz a starring role in their bid to become a Premier League title challenger once again.

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ibrox...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch