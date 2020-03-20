Sporting director backs Arsenal move for reported £80m Liverpool target

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Wolfgang Holzhauser believes reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz would be ideal for Premier League rivals Arsenal, Goal report.

Havertz has been linked with a number of top European clubs.

In the report by Goal, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all said to be keen on the Leverkusen midfielder.

But Holzhauser believes Havertz should move abroad, and picks Arsenal and Barcelona as the two clubs most suited for him to join.

“Kai would gain experience abroad that he probably would not have in Germany. And not all players of this age and with this talent who go to Munich have developed positively there,” Holzhauser says.

“It is important that Havertz is looking for a well-run club that corresponds with excellent opportunities for play. It would make no sense, for example, to go to a club like Atletico Madrid. Kai wouldn't fit in there. His style of play would make him ideal for Barcelona or Arsenal”

Havertz, 20, has posted six goals and six assists since the turn of the New Year. No German player has as many goal contributions in that time.

His latest goal was his 30th of his career. He set a new Bundesliga record, becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone.

The independent claim Liverpool are among the frontrunners for his signature, with Leverkusen valuing the player at £80 million.

The Reds’ current status and Jurgen Klopp are two huge factors.

But Arsenal are also on the up under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners lack a creative midfielder, and they could offer Havertz a starring role in their bid to become a Premier League title challenger once again.