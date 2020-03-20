SkySports pundit bemused Jurgen Klopp is not raiding Arsenal for ‘priceless’ player

Paul Merson suggests Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Paul Merson has raved about Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Skysports.com, and has wondered why Liverpool are not making a move for him.

The former Arsenal star believes that the Gabon International striker is “priceless”.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has also suggested that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should make a move for the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window, having worked with him at German club Borussia Dortmund.

Merson wrote on Skysports.com: “Aubameyang is what Manchester United are missing. He is a goal scorer and goal scorers are priceless.”

Merson added: “I think if you were Liverpool you would have a look and Jurgen Klopp knows him very well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, but it does worry me that Klopp hasn't gone in for him. He would surely know him better than anyone.

"I always look at Arsenal's move for Shkodran Mustafi for around £35m. If Mustafi was that good, a £35m player, Gary Neville, who was at Valencia with him, would have been on the phone to Manchester United saying: 'You won't believe the centre half here. He's so good you've got to buy him.' But he didn't do that, and Arsenal had a free run.

"That's the only thing that worries me regarding Aubameyang and Klopp, because Liverpool do need a forward. Let's be honest, they haven't got a natural striker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino work really well together as a three, but you do need someone who can bang in 25 goals without a fuss.

In demand

According to The Sun, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League matches for Arsenal so far this season.

The former Dortmund star has also scored three goals in six Europa League games for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league, and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.