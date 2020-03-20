Quick links

Arsenal

Our view: Reported extension for David Luiz means Sokratis' Arsenal career is over

Shamanth Jayaram
(l-r) Alexandre Lacazette, Sokratis, Granit Xhaka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal line up in a defensive wall during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and...
Arsenal are reportedly set to extend David Luiz's contract.

(L-R) Sokratis and David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to a report from the Sun, Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in David Luiz’s contract.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in the Gunners starting XI since his move from Chelsea in the summer.

Mikel Arteta is said to be impressed with Luiz, so much so that he has urged Arsenal to trigger an extension in his current deal. 

 

If the report is to be believed, Luiz will stay at Arsenal until the summer of 2022. This gives Arteta a headache in terms of potential summer departures, with Arsenal boasting six first-team centre-halves at the moment. 

Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are unlikely to leave, Shkodran Mustafi's revival will see him get more opportunities and, if Pablo Mari continues to impress, he might well be signed permanently. 

William Saliba will join the squad in the summer while Arsenal, considering their current defenders, are likely to sign someone better as well. 

(L-R) Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sokratis and Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on March 06, 2020 in St Albans, England.

This leaves Sokratis Papastathopoulos's future in doubt. An integral part of Arsenal's side since Unai Emery signed him, the Greek international has fallen down the pecking order in recent months. 

Hector Bellerin's injury has seen him play at right-back but, with the Spaniard set to return to full fitness soon, and with Cedric Soares set to be available as well, it is highly unlikely that Sokratis will get more game time this season.   

Arsenal will need to offload at least one of their current centre-halves, if not more, and if things don't drastically change, Sokratis will be the first one out of the door in the summer. 

Sokratis of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on September 12, 2019 in St Albans, England.

