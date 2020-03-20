Quick links

Liverpool fans still love Fernando Torres despite his Chelsea move

Fans of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Fernando Torres is up there with the best strikers to ever play for Liverpool.

Fernando Torres of Liverpool looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield on January 26, 2011 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool's official Twitter account wished former striker Fernando Torres for his birthday and most Reds fans still seem to adore him.

The Spaniard joined Liverpool in the summer of 2007 and was an instant hit at Anfield. Torres went on to play 142 times for the Reds in all competitions and scored 81 goals while providing 20 assists. 

Four and a half years after he joined Liverpool, Torres made the bold choice to move to Chelsea and faced the wrath of Reds fans for as long as he was in the Premier League

 

His time at Stamford Bridge was truly underwhelming as he scored just 45 times in over 170 appearances. However, he did manage to win the Champions League with the Blues; something that he failed to do at his former side.

After spells at AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Japanese side Sagan Tosu, Torres hung up his boots last summer but his time in the Premier League will forever be memorable.

The Spaniard's decision to leave the Reds pains a few fans but they still seem to adore him for everything he gave the club over a decade ago. 

Fernando Torres of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen, Second Leg match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield on March...

Here is how a few Reds fans reacted to Liverpool's tweet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool's Fernando Torres celebrates scoring against Derby County during their English Premiership football match at Anfield, Liverpool, north-west England, 01 September 2007. Liverpool...

