Liverpool fans still love Fernando Torres despite his Chelsea move

Fernando Torres is up there with the best strikers to ever play for Liverpool.

Liverpool's official Twitter account wished former striker Fernando Torres for his birthday and most Reds fans still seem to adore him.

The Spaniard joined Liverpool in the summer of 2007 and was an instant hit at Anfield. Torres went on to play 142 times for the Reds in all competitions and scored 81 goals while providing 20 assists.

Four and a half years after he joined Liverpool, Torres made the bold choice to move to Chelsea and faced the wrath of Reds fans for as long as he was in the Premier League.

His time at Stamford Bridge was truly underwhelming as he scored just 45 times in over 170 appearances. However, he did manage to win the Champions League with the Blues; something that he failed to do at his former side.

After spells at AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Japanese side Sagan Tosu, Torres hung up his boots last summer but his time in the Premier League will forever be memorable.

The Spaniard's decision to leave the Reds pains a few fans but they still seem to adore him for everything he gave the club over a decade ago.

Happy birthday lad. No one in football hurt me as much as you but you also increased my love in the game so I guess I forgive you — Harry (@HarryLombardi) March 20, 2020

First love for a lot of Liverpool fans ❤️ — Hendo Mania (@__Hendo_) March 20, 2020

Yeah, the reason I love football. His partnership with Gerrard was so great — Nature Boi (@NatureB01739259) March 20, 2020

You broke my heart, but I still love you El Niño. Happy birthday! — LFCarabia (@LFCARABIA) March 20, 2020

Happy Birthday El Niño! One of the greatest 9 shirts to play for the reds in recent times. — JP x LFC (@Mbang_YNWA) March 20, 2020

You broke my football heart fernando and made it worse by joining chelsea , I could never forgive you for that but the pleasure you gave us while you were a Liverpool player was immeasurable — ste the spark (@stebsy) March 20, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ROLE MODEL — Aboagyeransford@gmail.com (@Aboagyeransfo14) March 20, 2020

Happy birthday, El Niño. Thank you for the joy and great memories you gave us at Liverpool. #YNWA — Alákòwé (@MisterAlaba) March 20, 2020