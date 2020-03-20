Fernando Torres picks three ex-Liverpool players in his ultimate XI

The former Liverpool striker leads the line in a star-studded team.

Fernando Torres spoke to Liverpool's official website about his ultimate starting XI featuring his teammates of the past.

The former Liverpool man played over 140 times for Liverpool, scoring 82 goals and providing 20 assists in all competitions.

Torres was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool but he wasn't short of any help. The Spaniard played with a number of greats at Anfield as well as with his national team.

On his 36th birthday, Liverpool asked for his ultimate XI of players he has played with and it is a fantastic team that could take on the best sides in world football.

Torres included three former Liverpool players in his ultimate XI and it is no surprise who they all are. Midfield trio Steven Gerrard, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso joined Barcelona legend Xavi in a four-man midfield.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, who was a real pain for Liverpool only a few weeks ago, made it into Torres' team ahead of long-time teammate and compatriot Pepe Reina.

Jamie Carragher, like Reina, failed to get on Torres' team as the Spaniard instead chose John Terry, Diego Godin and former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol in his backline.

Two other Barcelona legends in David Villa and Andres Iniesta featured either side of Torres in a team whose players have won almost every trophy in world football.

Here's Torres' ultimate XI in full: