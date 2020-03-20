Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Rival official reacts strongly to what Leeds United chief said this week

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and CEO Angus Kinnear accept a trophy from the EFL, celebrating the club's 100th year during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has praised Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear for his recent comments about the season, as quoted on News At Den.

Kinnear said on Sky Sports News (3:05pm, March 16, 2020) that he wants the season to be finished (click here to read more).

A decision was taken and announced this week that the season will be finished, and that no matches will be played until April 30 at least.

 

Millwall chief executive Kavanagh has praised Kinnear for his comments before the decision was taken by the football authorities.

Kavanagh told News at Den: "You saw Luton and Leeds come out to say how important it was to finish the season, which I thought was a fantastic message from the two teams who could have self-interest.

"They have sent out a strong message that this is not about self-interest, let's not speculate, let's get to a position where we can make clear, good decisions that can allow us to move forward."

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta and CEO Angus Kinnear watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19,...

Noble stance

With Leeds at the top of the Championship table at the moment, it would have been very easy for the Whites to take the stance to finish the season as it stands.

It is very noble and encouraging of Leeds and Kinnear to make it clear that they want the campaign to be finished so that the integrity of the sport remains intact.

Hopefully football will resume in May, and the season can be finished.

Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch