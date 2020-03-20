Rival official reacts strongly to what Leeds United chief said this week

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has praised Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear for his recent comments about the season, as quoted on News At Den.

Kinnear said on Sky Sports News (3:05pm, March 16, 2020) that he wants the season to be finished (click here to read more).

A decision was taken and announced this week that the season will be finished, and that no matches will be played until April 30 at least.

Millwall chief executive Kavanagh has praised Kinnear for his comments before the decision was taken by the football authorities.

Kavanagh told News at Den: "You saw Luton and Leeds come out to say how important it was to finish the season, which I thought was a fantastic message from the two teams who could have self-interest.

"They have sent out a strong message that this is not about self-interest, let's not speculate, let's get to a position where we can make clear, good decisions that can allow us to move forward."

Noble stance

With Leeds at the top of the Championship table at the moment, it would have been very easy for the Whites to take the stance to finish the season as it stands.

It is very noble and encouraging of Leeds and Kinnear to make it clear that they want the campaign to be finished so that the integrity of the sport remains intact.

Hopefully football will resume in May, and the season can be finished.