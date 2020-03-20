Resident Evil 3 demo: Unlocking the shotgun with bolt cutters is easy

A guide for how to get the bolt cutters and unlock the shotgun in the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo.

The Resident Evil 3 Nemesis demo is now available to download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for you to download to taste a sample of what's to come on April 3rd. There's plenty for you to do in this brief taster, but one of the aspects fans are having some difficulty with is getting the shotgun as it requires bolt cutters to unlock.

As previously mentioned, there's plenty to do in the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo including finding all of the Mr. Charlie bobbleheads. There's also a safe code for you to find with the only hint being Aqua Cure, meanwhile there's also a shotgun for you to get so you can go about shooting zombies like Ash Williams in Evil Dead.

However, while finding all of the bobble heads and getting the safe code requires some legwork, it's a lot of easier to get the boomstick.

RESIDENT EVIL 3: The Aqua Cure safe code combination for Capcom's demo

How to get the shotgun in the Resident Evil 3 demo

You must have the bolt cutters in your possession to get the shotgun in the Resident Evil 3 demo.

As for where you find the shotgun, it is found inside the Kite Bros Railway building. Enter this building and keep moving around the corner until you see an ominous red light.

Push open the door to walk inside the office and you'll find the prized beauty that is the shotgun locked away on the wall.

Where are the bolt cutters in the Resident Evil 3 demo?

You will need the bolt cutters in order to unlock the shotgun in the Resident Evil 3 demo.

To find the bolt cutters, walk out of the Kite Bros Railway building and proceed to the Moon's Donut shop.

No, you don't need to ask us where this shop is as it's a bright purple building with a donut and rocket ship atop of it. It's literally impossible to miss.

Proceed inside the Moon's Donut shop, venture to the back where you'll find the kitchen, and then simply pick up the bright red bolt cutters next to the horribly dirty sink.

Return to the shotgun's location and then use the bolt cutters to have it become a part of your arsenal. And that's all you need to do to get the shotgun to blow the heads off of zombies.

CAPCOM: Does the Resident Evil 3 Remake have first-person gameplay?

We told you it was easy.