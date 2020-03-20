Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Only 3 Tottenham Hotspur players given permission to come to HotSpur Way

Subhankar Mondal
Cockrel on the roof of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly not train until next month.

Harry Maguire of England speaks with Harry Kane of England after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14,...

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur have decided that there will be no first-team training until next month.

Football in England has been suspended until April 30 due to the global health pandemic.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has decided that the players will train until April next week.

 

The report has claimed that the Spurs players have been told not to come into HotSpur Way.

The Tottenham players have been given individual programmes to work on at home and have been ask to stay fit, according to the report, although three players have been given permission to come to the training ground if need be.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur speaks with Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham...

“Injured players Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn have been given permission to come to the training ground when required for help with their rehabilitation but there will be no training sessions taking place at the Enfield-based complex,” the report in Football.London added.

Top-Four Challenge

Tottenham will hope to finish in the top four of the Premier League when the season resumes.

Spurs are eighth in the league table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

When the season resumes, Mourinho’s side will have to make sure that they win as many matches as possible to enhance their chances of clinching a Champions League place.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch