Report: Only 3 Tottenham Hotspur players given permission to come to HotSpur Way

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly not train until next month.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur have decided that there will be no first-team training until next month.

Football in England has been suspended until April 30 due to the global health pandemic.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has decided that the players will train until April next week.

The report has claimed that the Spurs players have been told not to come into HotSpur Way.

The Tottenham players have been given individual programmes to work on at home and have been ask to stay fit, according to the report, although three players have been given permission to come to the training ground if need be.

“Injured players Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn have been given permission to come to the training ground when required for help with their rehabilitation but there will be no training sessions taking place at the Enfield-based complex,” the report in Football.London added.

Top-Four Challenge

Tottenham will hope to finish in the top four of the Premier League when the season resumes.

Spurs are eighth in the league table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

When the season resumes, Mourinho’s side will have to make sure that they win as many matches as possible to enhance their chances of clinching a Champions League place.