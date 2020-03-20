Report: Liverpool have been in talks to sign £50m star who dreams of Anfield

Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool might just be the perfect destination for Lille's Boubakary Soumare - more so than Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Liverpool have been in talks with Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to Sport.

The Reds face something of a dilemma in the 2020 transfer window. Do they, like last summer, focus on the future by bringing more talented teenagers like Harvey Elliot and Sepp Van der Berg to Anfield?

Or does Jurgen Klopp and co attempt to strengthen officially the world’s greatest football club by adding some extra depth to an already star-studded squad?

With Gini Wijnaldum out of contract in 2021, James Milner 34 and Fabinho struggling for form since recovering from a spell on the sidelines, Ligue 1’s rising star Soumare could be the perfect addition at the perfect time.

Sport claim that Barcelona are eyeing one of the most coveted young players around while Real Madrid have identified the France U21 international as a potential alternative to Paul Pogba.

Liverpool, however, might have the advantage for now with the report adding that Soumare has been in talks with the Premier League champions-in-waiting already.

And, just to add to the intrigue, Le10Sport claimed just last month that the £50 million-rated former PSG youngster is very much open to the idea of joining a rapidly rising club who have transformed Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and co into world superstars.

We wonder why…