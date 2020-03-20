Quick links

Report: How season ends key in Arsenal chance regarding in-demand player

Subhankar Mondal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked away.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) looks on during the 2019

According to Football.London, no agreement will be reached between Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new contract until after the season ends.

It has been reported that unless it is clear whether Arsenal will play in the Champions League or in the Europa League or will have no European football at all, there will be no chance of talks over a new deal.

The 30-year-old Gabon international striker wants to play on the biggest stage, according to the report.

 

In demand

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and the former Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with three major clubs in England.

According to The Sun, Manchester United want the striker and think that they can sign him for £35 million.

90min has claimed of interest in the 30-year-old from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal exit

If Arsenal are unable to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, then there is a chance that Aubameyang will leave the Gunners, as he may not want to go without playing Champions League football for another season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 2, 2018 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

