Report: How season ends key in Arsenal chance regarding in-demand player

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked away.

According to Football.London, no agreement will be reached between Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new contract until after the season ends.

It has been reported that unless it is clear whether Arsenal will play in the Champions League or in the Europa League or will have no European football at all, there will be no chance of talks over a new deal.

The 30-year-old Gabon international striker wants to play on the biggest stage, according to the report.

In demand

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and the former Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with three major clubs in England.

According to The Sun, Manchester United want the striker and think that they can sign him for £35 million.

90min has claimed of interest in the 30-year-old from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal exit

If Arsenal are unable to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, then there is a chance that Aubameyang will leave the Gunners, as he may not want to go without playing Champions League football for another season.