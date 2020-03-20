Quick links

Report: Heung-Min Son returns to Tottenham Hotspur, steps up recovery

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son could still have a part to play.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son is back at Hotspur Way, Football London report.

Son fractured his elbow in Tottenham's win over Aston Villa in mid February.

It was a bad blow because he had been in sensational form and helped cover for the absence of Harry Kane. Tottenham have not looked like the same team since.

 

Son returned to his homeland of South Korea following his injury.

This led to him having to quarantine upon his return to the country.

Now he is reportedly back at Hotspur Way as he steps up his recovery.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho originally ruled Son out for the rest of the season. 

Now the South Korean star is in play to feature later this year with fixtures set to be re-arranged, potentially dragging into June and July.

Tottenham won't take risks with Son, but there is a strong chance he features along with Harry Kane. This gives Spurs an edge they need when games resume.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

